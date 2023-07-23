Guwahati: Two Kuki Zomi women from Manipur’s Kangpokpi district were allegedly gang-raped and murdered on the same day, the two women in the viral video were paraded naked.

According to reports, an FIR was filed on May 5 in connection with the incident at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district of the violence-hit state.

However, Manipur police registered the FIR only on May 16, that is just two days before a police complaint was filed in connection with the incident of two Manipuri women being stripped and paraded.

The FIR, which was based on a complaint by the mother of the younger woman, was registered under sections of murder, rape and abduction.

According to Indian Express, in the complaint, the mother had stated that the two young women, who worked at a car wash in Imphal East, had been “brutally murdered” in their rented accommodation on May 5 “after being raped and gruesome(ly) tortured by some unknown persons”, believed to be “about 100-200” in number.

The video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob in Thoubal district of Manipur surfaced on social media platforms on July 19 and an FIR in connection with the incident was lodged with Saikul police station on May 18.

According to reports, the two women, aged 21 and 24, who were allegedly abducted, gang-raped and murdered, used to work at a car wash facility in Imphal. They reportedly worked at Gama Car Wash in Imphal.

According to reports, the incident occurred on May 4, just one day after clashes broke out in Churachandpur where the Kuki community had protested against a proposal to grant scheduled tribe status to the dominant Meitei community.

Manipur police have made no arrests in this case so far.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Zo Unity Forum has launched an online campaign seeking justice for the two women.