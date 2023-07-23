Guwahati: Former Puducherry MP P Kannan resigned from the BJP on Saturday to protest human rights violations and crimes against women in violence-hit Manipur. Kannan quit Congress in 2021 to join the BJP.

In a statement on Saturday, Kannan condemned the incidences of violence and cruelty against women in Manipur.

“I don’t have words to condemn the cruelty against women. I hereby officially declare that I don’t have any connection or contact with the BJP. My fight for the common people will continue forever,” TOI quoted Kannan as saying.

He demanded President’s rule in Manipur where incidences of human rights violations and crimes against women are on the rise.

He regretted that the incidents of a violent mob stripping two tribal women and parading them naked came to light after a video of the incident was shared widely on social media platforms two and half months later.

He termed the act as barbaric and against all civilization and culture of any race or community in any part of the world.

The former MP said the incidents in Manipur are not only a shame for Indians but the entire humanity as a whole and womanhood in particular.

“Nobody in the state government or the central government can hold their head high. Instead, they should accept the great fault against women in our country and immediately bring the Manipur government under the President’s rule,” he said.