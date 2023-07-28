Dimapur: An ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh has been provided by the Election Commission of India to the family of Biswajit Das from Nagaon district in Assam who died on the line of duty during the February 2023 assembly elections in Nagaland.

A handyman by profession, Das, 35, was attached to the E-19 company of Jharkhand police which was stationed at Viyilho village under Aghunato assembly constituency in Zunheboto district in Nagaland during the elections. He passed away on the line of duty on February 28.

Zunheboto deputy commissioner Rahul Bhanudas Mali handed over the cheque to the father of the deceased, Pratis Das, at his office on Friday.

The DC also extended monetary relief to Kiholi Zhimo of Khuwaboto colony, situated below the Assam Rifles camp in Zunheboto district, on the day. Zhimo’s house was damaged by a landslide last month.