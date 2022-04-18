AGARTALA: A two-member delegation of Tripura Congress led by its president – Birajit Sinha on Sunday left for New Delhi to meet officials of the election commission of India (ECI).

The Tripura Congress delegation will also submit a memorandum to the ECI seeking free and fair by-elections.

Sinha is accompanied by former Tripura minister Sudip Roy Barman.

Birajit Sinha, before leaving for New Delhi said, “We are leaving for New Delhi to submit a memorandum to the ECI. From Agartala, two leaders are going while some senior AICC leaders will also join us.”

On being asked about the demands of the Tripura Congress, Sinha said that the party has three main demands.

Also read: ONGC successfully uses new drilling technology in Tripura

“Firstly, we want ECI’s intervention to maintain the law-and-order in the state during polls. Going by the previous experience, all elections in Tripura that were held recently were marred by large scale violence,” he said.

Secondly, he said, the Congress will also urge the poll panel to ensure that voters can freely exercise their right to vote.

“In the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, there were reports of rampant booth jamming and rigging from various parts of the state. The ECI should take strict action to prevent this so that voters feel confident enough to cast their votes. The final issue will be free and fair polls,” the Tripura Congress president said.

According to Sinha, some senior AICC leaders will also join the two-member Tripura Congress delegation team for the meeting with ECI officials on Monday.