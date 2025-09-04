Meghalaya Jobs Lady Keane College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Lady Keane College Meghalaya in 2025.

Lady Keane College Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Principal in 2025. Established during the British rule in 1935, Lady Keane College has been a pioneer in the field of women’s education in the North- Eastern region of India. With a legacy of over eight decades of eventful existence, the College has to its credit a record of very distinguished service rendered to the cause of uplift and empowerment of women through the spread of liberal education. The institution today, in many ways, is synonymous with the socio-economic transformation taking place in the region and beyond.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Ph.D. degree

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(ii) Professor/Associate Professor with a total service/ experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/ research in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of higher education.

(iii) A minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals.

(iv) A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix II, Table 2

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with testimonials to the Principal, Lady Keane College, Secretariat Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya- 793001

Last date for receipt of applications is 18th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here