KOHIMA: A senior NSCN-IM leader has been apprehended by the troopers of the Indian Army on charges of supplying weapons to warring groups in strife-torn Manipur.

The NSCN-IM leader was apprehended by the Indian Army troopers while trying to smuggle a huge cache of arms and ammunition to Manipur.

The apprehended NSCN-IM leader has been identified as Apam alias Ngathingpam Shimrah, a “deputy Kilonser” of the Nagaland-based outfit.

Meanwhile, the NSCN-IM has vowed to take action against the apprehended leader of the outfit, if he is found guilty of supplying arms to warring groups in Manipur.

The NSCN-IM has expressed “a rude shock” on the apprehension of one of its senior leaders.

“The matter is under investigation and if found guilty befitting punishment will be awarded against him,” the NSCN-IM stated in a statement.

Also read: Nagaland: Cop involved in weapons trafficking to be suspended, says DGP

Notably, the apprehended NSCN-IM leader was supplying arms to warring groups in Manipur “in collusion with one Nagaland police inspector”.

It may be mentioned here that an inspector-ranked official of the Nagaland police was arrested earlier for stealing ammunition from the state police’s armoury and selling them to groups in Manipur.

The groups in Manipur, to whom these arms and ammunition were supplied to are allegedly involved in massacre of civilians and gun battles with security forces in the trouble-torn state.

Meanwhile, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, while speaking on the issue said that an “investigation into the case is underway”.

“Law will take its own course of action,” said Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio.