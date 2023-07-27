DIMAPUR: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the state government is trying to declare war against smuggling and use of illicit drugs in the state.

Rio said this while addressing the 36th annual general meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society Nagaland (IRCN) at Raj Bhavan in Kohima, Nagaland on Thursday (July 27).

Rio, who is also the vice president of IRCN, urged the Red Cross Society to work along with the government as well as civil society organisations and help eradicate the drug menace in society.

He also appealed to the district IRCSN presidents and members to educate the people, especially the youth and the students, not to indulge in illicit drugs.

Rio appreciated and commended the pioneers and the members of IRCN who have been selflessly and diligently helping those in need.

Rio also acknowledged the IRCSN officials, particularly the IRCSN chairperson Abeni TCK, for her yeomen and dedicated service for the last 30 years.

Also read: Nagaland cop arrested for supplying ammunition to groups in violence-hit Manipur, CM Rio assures stern action

The ceremonial function was also addressed by Nagaland governor and IRCSN president La Ganesan.

In his address, the governor called upon the gathering to commit and dedicate towards the well-being and welfare of our fellow citizens and society as a whole.

He expressed his gratitude to the IRCSN and its volunteers for their incredible work done in the past year.

He commended the efforts of the IRCSN in providing relief and support to the fire victims of Solou village in Myanmar, various blood donation drives, etc.

“It is imperative that we continue to foster strong partnerships and collaborations with government agencies, non-governmental organisations and the community at large. We must build a resilient and compassionate society that stands ready to support and uplift those in need through oneness,” Ganesan added.

Both the governor and the CM decorated nine new patrons and two vice patrons and also handed over appreciation certificates to various members on the occasion.