Kohima: Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma said that there is a “uniformed” police officer involved in illegal drugs and weapons trafficking.

As per reports, the DGP said that the police department is all actions necessary in this connection.

He further added that an inspector-ranked policeman was arrested in Nagaland for allegedly stealing and selling ammunition to warring groups in violence-hit Manipur.

The accused Nagaland police inspector allegedly stole ammunition from a state police’s armoury and sold it to warring groups in Manipur.

The incident took place on July 10 near 6 Mile in Chümoukedima in Nagaland.

He said that the investigation related to the incident is nearly complete.

The DGP further added that the money trail and the destination of the ammunition were found by the Nagaland Police.

The consignment of ammunition was supposed to be delivered in Manipur but, the cop did not mention exactly who it was meant for.

The top cop, however, added that the police official arrested with the ammo was working alone and there were no other accomplices of him in the police department.

Sharma further said that policemen are also human and hence, they could be indulged in crime just like anyone else.

He further assured of strict actions against the accused.