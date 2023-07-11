NEW DELHI: The government of India (GoI), on Tuesday (July 11), held a crucial meetings with representatives of the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs in New Delhi.

The central government representatives held separate meetings with the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs.

The meetings were held with two crucial agendas on the table with one finding an early solution to the vexed Naga issue.

The GoI has reportedly stated that it is keen to find a solution to the Naga political issue at the earliest.

The meetings also discussed the current situation in Manipur.

(More details awaited)