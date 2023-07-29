Shillong: Meghalaya Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh said the new routes are being sought to facilitate vehicles from Assam to head towards tourist destinations like Sohra (Cherapunji) without having to enter Shillong.

Lyngdoh was speaking about the traffic congestion in Shillong the alleged part of the vehicles from Assam.

Addressing the transportation issues between the states, he said a dialogue with officials from the concerned departments will be taken up.

Lyndoh said that the solutions need to be found so that Meghalaya vehicles can commute to Assam without facing any problems as well as ensuring the same for vehicles from Assam.

He also added that blocking vehicular traffic from Assam would not be possible as doing so might create tension and Assam might too block vehicles from entering the state.

Finding a balanced approach to the traffic issue is essential, Lyndoh said.

He said that now the government and the departments are trying to find alternative routes to allow vehicles from Assam to reach tourist destinations without them having to enter Shillong.

The Minister informed that one such route currently under construction is the Umiam-Mawlyndep road.

Apart from this, to reduce vehicles from Assam on the road, fifty vehicles exclusively meant for ferrying tourists were launched recently.