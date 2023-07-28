GUWAHATI: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was arrested in Assam for allegedly threatening to kill his wife.

The incident has been reported from Merapani in Golaghat district of Assam.

The RSS leader was arrested by the police in Golaghat district of Assam based on a complaint lodged at a police station.

According to the complaint, the RSS leader had threatened to kill his wife by shooting her with a pistol.

The arrested RSS leader has been identified as Dibyajyoti Saikia alias Latu.

A pistol and three live rounds of ammunition were seized from the possession of the arrested RSS leader.

The complaint was lodged at a police station in Golaghat district of Assam by the wife of the arrested RSS leader.

The wife alleged that her husband brandished a pistol and threatened her to kill her during a heated argument between the two.