Guwahati: As the monsoon season continues, Guwahati is expected to experience varying weather conditions in the coming days with a possible thunderstorm along with light rain on Friday (July 28), according to the latest weather report.

While the forecast states that the sky would remain cloudy, there is a possibility of light rain or thundershower from 2:30 pm onwards.

The IMD forecast also states that the thundershower might continue till 2:30 am across isolated locations.

There is also a possibility of the thundershower to continue on Saturday as well.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday stood at 35.3°C with a departure from normal of 3.4°C compared to yesterday’s 35.0°C. While the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.0°C.