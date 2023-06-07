Guwahati: Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh stated that the enquiry report on the 2021 rice scam in Meghalaya has been completed adding that all allegations surrounding the alleged ICDS scam are baseless.

Addressing the media in the city, Lyngdoh emphasized that there is no truth to the accusations and clarified that the case cannot be considered a scam.

Lyngdoh, who is also the minister in charge of the Social Welfare Department, further explained that the investigation process faced delays due to a lack of coordination with the Assam police, who had reported the scam taking place in their jurisdiction.

Looking ahead, the minister emphasized the need for a defined timeline for future enquiries to avoid unnecessary controversies that may involve both accused parties and the department itself.

The alleged illegalities came to light in June 2021 when the Assam police claimed to have seized 100,000 bags of rice from a private godown in Kamrup district.

These rice bags were reportedly intended for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) program under the purview of the Social Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya.

To address the matter, an independent enquiry committee was established to investigate the allegations thoroughly.

Following a comprehensive examination of the evidence and facts surrounding the case, the report has now concluded that the accusations lack substance.