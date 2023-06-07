Guwahati: While man-animal conflicts are a rising concern in the state with the declining forest cover, another person in Golaghat, Assam was severely injured in a leopard attack on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday while the worker, identified as Bubul Mirdha, was working at a tea garden.

As per reports, the leopard which had strayed out from the forest area suddenly attacked Mirdha, causing severe injuries.

Also Read: Two from Nagaland assaulted in Ahmedabad for ‘selling Northeastern food’

He, however, managed to escape from the clutches of the leopard just in time, narrowly avoiding a fatal outcome.

Local residents hearing his cries reached to his aid, promptly rushing him to the nearest hospital for critical medical attention.

Also Read: Sheikh Hasina stresses on strengthening cooperation between Bangladesh & Indian armies

It may be mentioned that leopards in Assam often come out of the forest area as their habitat is lost due to severe deforestation. Sometimes, many leopards tend to live in the same area where they had been living before their habitats were cut or destroyed.

This often results in them living within close proximity to humans.