Guwahati: In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded within the serene confines of the Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary in Golaghat, Assam, a pregnant elephant tragically lost her life while giving birth to a calf that, devastatingly, also did not survive.

Forest officials have launched an immediate investigation to determine the cause of this double loss.

Promptly responding to the distress call, a dedicated team of doctors, in collaboration with the forest department, rushed to the location to probe the circumstances leading to the demise of both the mother elephant and her unborn calf.

Preliminary findings suggest that the female elephant may have suffered from post-partum complications, which ultimately proved fatal.

The Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its rich biodiversity and pristine natural surroundings, stands as a haven for various species, including the majestic elephants that roam its verdant landscapes.

Authorities said that they understand the importance of this investigation, as it may provide valuable insights into the health and welfare of the sanctuary’s elephant population, ultimately enabling the implementation of appropriate measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.