DIBRUGARH: A carcass of a baby elephant was recovered from Dibru river at Tokani reserve forest under Doomdooma Forest Divison in Tinsukia district on Saturday.

According to reporters, the baby elephant was aged was nearly 5-6 years.

Meanwhile, officials from forest department conducted autopsy of the elephant, which was found dead in Tokani reserve forest.

According to environmentalist, the elephant facing food crisis in the forest due to rampant deforestation as a result they are moving towards human habitation in search of food.

“It is very sad that elephants are dying due to various reasons. Due to scarcity of food in the forest the elephants are having a tough time and they are moving towards human habitation resulting in human-elephant conflict,” said Devojit Moran, an environmentalist.

He further said, “The Bogapani elephant corridor and Golai elephant corridor was blocked due to encroachment and the elephants are facing movement problem.”

“Due to deforestation and using of machines to cut down trees, the elephants are facing huge crisis.

The elephant are in stress and some of them are dying due to the reasons,” Moran said.

Rajendra Singh Bharati, DFO, Doomdooma Forest Division said, “The carcass of baby elephant was found at Dibru-river in Tokani reserve forest. The elephant might have died after trapped in the river.”