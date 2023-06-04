Guwahati: A journalist in Bongaigaon of Assam was allegedly attacked by a group of “assailants” on Saturday over report he had covered.

The group forcefully entered the residence of the journalist affiliated with a news agency in Bongaigaon’s West Colony area.

The targeted attack not only victimized the journalist, identified as Bharat Paswan, but also his family members.

Also Read: Assam: 13-year-old boy allegedly killed by 16-year-old friend in Silchar

According to reports familiar, Bharat Paswan had recently provided crucial information to the railway department, exposing alleged “corruption within an ongoing road construction project”.

The said project falls under the jurisdiction of the railway department and had been awarded to Sukumar Dev Nath for execution.

Also Read: Assam: Hoolock Gibbon found dead in Tinsukia

Upon receiving this information, Bharat Paswan accused Sukumar Dev Nath of orchestrating the assault against him as a means of retribution for his involvement in reporting the corruption allegations to the railway department.

Following the attack, Bharat Paswan and his injured family members were admitted to a private hospital in Bongaigaon, where they are currently undergoing medical treatment.

An investigation into the case is being carried out.