Guwahati: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his 16-year-old friend in Silchar, Assam, on Saturday.

The tragic incident, stemming from a football match that took place the day before, has left the local community in shock.

According to reports, a brawl between the two boys broke out during the football match held on Friday. Sources suggest that the altercation continued the following day, escalating into a physical fight.

Reportedly, one of the boys repeatedly attacked the other with an umbrella, striking him in the stomach. As the victim started bleeding profusely, the assailant fled the scene.

Local residents who witnessed the scene rushed the injured boy to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

However, despite efforts to save his life, the 13-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries during transportation to the hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Silchar Police swiftly arrived at the scene.

They apprehended the accused 16-year-old boy, who is believed to be responsible for the fatal attack.

