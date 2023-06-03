Shillong: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) has expressed its contentment with the presentation on the implementation of the roster system in Meghalaya.

However, the GSU has identified a few concerns that require clarification, which they plan to address with the Chief Minister at a later date.

Following a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma regarding the implementation of the roster system in Tura on June 3, GSU President Tengsak G Momin reportedly stated that most of their doubts had been cleared based on the presentation.

However, there are a few aspects that still require further clarification.

Momin expressed his belief that the correct implementation of the roster system could bring significant benefits to all the indigenous people of Meghalaya.

He emphasized that the primary focus was on ensuring the fair and unbiased distribution of these benefits among the indigenous population.

The objective of the meeting was to raise awareness among the Garo community about the roster system and its potential advantages.

Addressing any potential disagreements during the discussions, Momin clarified that there were no differences of opinion. The main aim was to fully comprehend the essence of the roster system.

The Chief Minister provided extensive explanations, emphasizing that the roster system aimed to rectify the historical deprivation experienced by indigenous people by ensuring fair opportunities and benefits.