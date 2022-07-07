GUWAHATI: A woman from Lower Nogolpara village under Dainadubi Police Station in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills was allegedly assaulted and molested in connection with a coal case at Dudhnoi police station in Goalpara district.

The incident as per reports took place on July 5. The incident has triggered widespread protest from the Garo organisations in the region.

Two police personnel who were allegedly involved in the police excess on the woman were reportedly suspended.

A case (No 44/22) under section 294/384/354/325/342/34 of IPC in this connection was lodged at the Dudhnoi Police Station.

The FIR read, “On July 4, some Police personnel of Dudhnol Police Station called me and my husband at around 2 pm. I along with my husband arrived at the Dudhnol police station and asked them why we are called for. Then the police intimated to us that on June 25, one Dhrubananda Choudhury lodged an FIR against us alleging that on February 24, 2021, he had paid Rs 95,000 along with 29.30 tonnes of coal to my husband to deliver at Dainadubi, but my husband has not given him the money and coal.”

Also Read: Assam: FIR lodged against director of ‘smoking Kaali’ Leena Manimekalai in Guwahati

“On our arrival at Dudhnol Police Station, police called Dhrubananda Choudhury and the police started threatening us by various means, they also used various slang languages towards us. The police personnel and Dhrubananda Choudhury forced us to pay Rs 20 lakh on the spot at the police station”, the FIR added.

“We stated to them that it is not possible for us to pay the huge amount at a time and I also stated that I have only Rs 50,000 in my purse and I can give that amount to them if required. Then Dhrubananda Choudhury and some police-men had brutally assaulted us with lathi, hands and legs. They have also forcefully taken our signatures on some Non-Judicial Stamp paper and white blank papers and they have also snatched Rs 50,000 from my purse”, the woman alleged in the FIR.

“After some time they allowed to go my husband to manage Rs 20 lakh and kept me inside the police station. At around 3 pm, when my husband has not returned to the police station, Dhrubananda Choudhury, a women police constable Mamta Joshi and some policemen brutally assaulted me with lathi, cable wire, hands and legs and they also molested me and outraged my modesty. As a result of their assault, I got grievous injuries on my legs, hands and all over my body. They even switch off my mobile phone”, her FIR added.

Also Read: Assam floods: Condition improving but 9.68 lakh still affected

“Soon after the incident, somehow I called my relatives and intimated the fact to them. Then some policemen took me to the Dudhnol Hospital and the policemen didn’t allow me to enter the hospital, they entered the hospital with some papers and took the signatures of the Doctor. After that they allowed me to come to my house”, she added.

The Garo Students’ Union, Assam State Zone (GSU-ASZ) protesting the issue wrote to Goalpara superintendent of police for immediate action.

Garo Development Council (GDC) condemning the brutality demanded justice for the victim and her family.

In a letter to Goalpara SP, GSU-ASZ president Foldin Marak, vice-president Sengman Areng and general secretary Kronel Sangma said, “The the scene, in which the Garo lady has been brutally subjected to a third-degree method and physically tortured by the police personnel on duty at the Dudhnoi Police Station, is quite shocking and condemnable at its highest order.”

The statement added, “The scene is a shameful, discredited and a great disgrace to the Assam Police, which once earned the reputation of being just, honest, sincere and committed to the Assam Police Mission Statement.”