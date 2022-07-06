Guwahati: Flood situation in Assam improved slightly as on Wednesday 9,68,218 were reported to have been impacted by the flood across 20 districts.

As per the latest data by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the state reported two new deaths on Wednesday taking the total death toll to 186. Of the deaths, one was reported from Sonapur in Kamrup Metro while the other was reported from Raha in Nagaon.

Also Read: Assam: Air Marshal DK Patnaik visits Air Force station Mohanbari

In terms of population, 9,68,218 remain affected. Apart from this, 42 revenue circles and 837 villages were affected by the floods across 20 districts.

The ASDMA further informed that 266 relief camps and 29 relief distribution centres are still active in the state.

Also Read: Assam: Forest Department in Nagaon calls for microchip examination in captive elephants

The relief camps are housing 1,35,166 people in them.

In terms of animals, 2,00,373 remained affected by the flood till Wednesday.