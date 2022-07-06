DIBRUGARH: Air Marshal DK Patnaik Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command was on an inspection visit to Air Force Station Mohanbari in upper Assam Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

He was received by Group Captain Yadavendra Kumar, Station Commander, Air Force Station Mohanbari.

The Air Marshal was presented with a Guard of Honour on arrival. He was briefed about the operational, maintenance and administrative preparedness of the Station.

He also visited various units and sections of the Station and interacted with the personnel and emphasized the strategic importance of the base as well as future developmental aspects.

In his address, he impressed upon all personnel the importance of being conversant with their role in operations and confidence in operating aircraft and systems.

He appreciated the efforts put in by all personnel of the Station in meeting all assigned tasks in a befitting manner. During the visit, the Air Marshal is also visiting the Advance Landing Grounds at Vijaynagar and Walong besides visiting the nearby Air Force Station Dinjan.

He reviewed the operational preparedness and appreciated them for the good work undertaken at these forward bases.