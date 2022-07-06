North Lakhimpur: A priest of a local temple in Lakhimpur’s Panigaon was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl.

The priest was identified based on a complaint filed by the victim’s parents.

The incident came to light when the minor, who is just 15 years old was found to be pregnant by her mother following health issues.

The victim’s mother accused the priest known as Bhola Baba, 85, raped her minor daughter on multiple occasions.

She claimed that the priest would call her daughter for doing some chores and then would force him upon her.

She told the media, “He would often take my daughter for chores and then would rape her. He even threatened her with consequences if she told anyone about the issue.”

She further alleged, “The Baba offered us money to settle the matter.”