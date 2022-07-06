GUWAHATI: Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought the intervention of Governor Jagdish Mukhi to ensure immediate flood relief measures.

The Assam TMC has requested the Governor to ensure that flood relief measures reach all the flood-affected people of the state.

Notably, nearly one crore people were affected by the floods in Assam that started to wreak havoc since April this year.

Assam TMC president Ripun Bora has stated that the state government must ensure adequate relief for affected people.

The Assam TMC president further suggested that the state government must also release Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia grant to the next kin of all those who died due to floods.

“Most of those who died in floods were the only bread earners in the family. Considering this aspect, we demand that one in the family of the deceased must be absorbed in any government or semi government job,” Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora stated.

“Considering the unprecedented devastation in Barak Valley, especially Cachar district, a special package needs to be sanctioned separately for Barak Valley,” Ripun Bora added.

“Moreover we request you to advise the Assam government to sanction at least Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of each victim,” Bora stated in the memorandum to the Assam Governor.