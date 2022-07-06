An FIR has been lodged at a police station in Guwahati in Assam against the director of the documentary ‘Kaali’, poster of which has stirred a controversy.

The FIR has been lodged jointly by Hindu Suraksha Manch and United Trust of Assam.

The FIR was lodged against Leena Manimekalai for “hurting religious sentiments with the poster of her documentary Kaali”.

The FIR was lodged at the Dispur police station In Guwahati, Assam.

The FIR states that the poster of the documentary ‘Kaali’ shows Goddess Kaali in a way “which is not acceptable by any Hindu”.

“…nothing but a deliberate distortion of Hindu religion and culture with malicious intent to insult Hindu religious feelings,” the FIR added.

The two organisations in their FIR stated that “necessary action against her as soon as possible”.

The poster of the documentary shows Goddess Kaali spoking a cigarette.

The poster of the documentary has sparked outrage for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Hindu organisations have raised objection to this form of depiction of Goddess Kaali.

The documentary has been directed by Canadian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.

Leena shared the poster for her upcoming documentary film on social media sparking a row.

The documentary made its debut as part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.

The poster depicts a woman, dressed as a Goddess Kaali, smoking a cigarette.

The LGBT community’s pride flag can also be seen in the background.

Leena Manimekalai has drawn criticism for allegedly offending Hindu sensibilities.

Leena issued a call for people to choose “love over hate” in response to the criticism.