DIBRUGARH: A commemorative postage stamp to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Assam Medical College at Dibrugarh in Assam will be released soon.

This was informed by union minister of railways, communications and electronics and information technology – Ashwini Vaishnaw in a letter to union minister of state and Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli.

On April 1, 2022, Teli had written to Vaishnaw with a proposal regarding issue of a commemorative postage stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of Assam Medical College at Dibrugarh in Assam.

“It is to inform that the proposal for issue of the Commemorative Postage Stamp has been approved,” Vaishnaw informed Teli in the letter.

Speaking to Northeast Now, AMCH principal cum chief superintendent – Sanjeeb Kakoti expressed his happiness after the approval of commemorative postage stamp of AMCH.

“It’s a proud moment for AMCH and Dibrugarh. It’s a great moment for the prestigious institution which has achieved many feats in the medical history,” Kakoti said.

Set up on November 3 of 1947, Assam Medical College (AMC) is the oldest medical college in Northeast India.

The Assam Medical College celebrated its platinum jubilee on November 3, 2021.