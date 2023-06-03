Guwahati: A worker at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a leopard inside the pipeline yard.

The injured worker, identified as David Saikia, suffered wounds on his hands and back.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Vivekananda Kendra NRL Hospital.

Recalling the incident, Saikia stated, “I was with four colleagues inside the pipe yard of NRL during official hours to collect some pipes. Due to inadequate lighting, I was unable to spot the leopard standing nearby, and a few minutes later, it attacked me.”

It may be mentioed that leopards are usually found to be straying out of the forest areas across Assam in search of food.

Most of the time it is because, their territory is under encroachment or due to the decreasing forest cover.

Usually leopards avoid humans but in many cases as seen in Assam, they are intimidated by the presence of humans in the area and hence they do not hesitate to attack.