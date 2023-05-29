Guwahati: A major fire erupted at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in the Golaghat district of Assam on Monday, followed by a powerful explosion that shook the hydrocracker project.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are currently working to bring the flames under control.

The blaze at the Numaligarh Refinery sent shockwaves through the area, with the explosion being felt up to seven kilometres away.

Startled employees rushed out of the refinery gates as smoke billowed from the site.

Numerous fire tenders were immediately dispatched to combat the fire, while efforts to contain the situation are ongoing.

Attempts to control the fire are still on.

This is a developing story and will be updated.