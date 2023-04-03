GUWAHATI: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has achieved a major milestone by recording the highest-ever crude throughput of 3.093 million metric tonnes (MMT) against its nameplate capacity of 3.0 MMT in the FY 2022-23.

Additionally, the company has also achieved a distillate yield of 87.6 per cent, the highest since its inception.

NRL has accomplished this feat while keeping capital expenditure at Rs 6,615 crore, which is the highest ever till date, surpassing its earlier record of Rs 3,605 crore in the financial year 2021-22.

The Company has concluded financial year 2022-23 on a positive note with exemplary physical performance which is expected to translate into financial gains and enhanced bottom lines.

Major refinery products such as MS, HSD and Wax have shown highest ever production figures at 662.4 MT, 2,134.8 MT and 47.7 MT.

LPG bottling has also been the highest ever at 65.9 TMT.

Another highlight of the financial year has been the successful commissioning and inauguration of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline by the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh on March 18, 2023.

The 1 MMTPA, 132 KM pipeline has been built to transport HSD from NRL’s Siliguri Marketing Terminal in West Bengal to Parbatipur in Bangladesh.

The Refinery is on a major capacity expansion drive to increase its capacity from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA which also includes putting up of a Crude Oil Import Terminal in Paradip Port, Odisha and laying of a 1,640 KM Crude Oil Pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh.

NRL is also implementing the first of its kind Bio Refinery with bamboo biomass as feedstock at Numaligarh through a JV Company with Finnish collaborators.

The Bio Refinery expected to be commissioned by the end of 2023 would produce 49,000 tonnes of Ethanol and other chemicals; contributing to the nation’s objective of achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by the year 2025.