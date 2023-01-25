Assam Career Numaligarh Refinery Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions in Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee (GT), Management Trainee (MT) and Assistant Officers.

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainee (GT)-Mechanical

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 1st class graduate in Mechanical Engineering having minimum 65%marks in aggregate.

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainee (GT)-Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 1st class graduate in Computer Science Engineering having minimum 65% marks in aggregate

Name of post : Management Trainee (MT)-HR

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 1st class MBA in HR having minimum 65% marks in aggregate.

Name of post : Assistant Officer-Commercial Trainee

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree in Commerce (M.Com) from a

recognized University / Institute approved by UGC with a minimum 60% marks.

Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) CA/ CMA (Intermediate) pass and

(ii) Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University/Institute approved by UGC with a

minimum of 60% marks

Experience : 3 years post qualification (Experience will be considered from the date of passing

CA/CMA (Intermediate) exam)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Career section of the website nrl.co.in up to February 3, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

