NBCC (India) Limited Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 50 vacancies

Applications are invited for 50 vacant technical positions in NBCC (India) Limited.

NBCC (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 50 vacant positions of Senior Project Executives and Management Trainees in various disciplines.

Name of post : Senior Project Executive (Civil)

No. of posts : 20

Scale of Pay : Rs. 40,000- 1,40,000/-

Essential Qualification : Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/ Institute with 60% aggregate marks

Experience : 02 years experience in the field of PMC /EPC / Real Estate / Infrastructure. 01 year

relaxation in experience will be provided to that candidate who has done M.Tech course

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant vacancies in Purabi Dairy

Name of post : Senior Project Executive (Electrical)

No. of posts : 5

Scale of Pay : Rs. 40,000- 1,40,000/-

Essential Qualification : Full time Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/ Institute with 60% aggregate marks

Experience : 02 years experience. 01 year relaxation in experience will be provided to that candidate who has done M.Tech Course.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Management Trainee (Civil)

No. of posts : 20

Scale of Pay : Rs. 40,000- 1,40,000/-

Essential Qualification : Full time Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/ Institute with 60% aggregate marks

Upper Age Limit : 29 years

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

Name of post : Management Trainee (Electrical)

No. of posts : 5

Scale of Pay : Rs. 40,000- 1,40,000/-

Essential Qualification : Full time Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/ Institute with 60% aggregate marks

Upper Age Limit : 29 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nbccindia.com/ till 17:00 hrs on 15.02.2023.

Application Fees : Applicants/Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of –

i. Rs. 1000/- for posts at S.No. 01 & 02 i.e. Sr. Project Executive (Civil), Sr. Project Executive

(Electrical).

ii. Rs. 500/- for posts at S.No. 03 & 04 i.e. Management Trainee (Civil) & Management Trainee

(Electrical).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Madhuri Dixit flaunts her ethereal avatar in these gorgeous ethnic looks