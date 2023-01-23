Assam Career Apply for Assistant vacancies in Purabi Dairy

Applications are invited for various managerial and administrative positions in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assitants in Marketing, Sales & Distribution, HR & Admin disciplines

Name of post : Assistant-I (Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : 1 to 3 years in Marketing or Branding preferably from FMCG/ Food product industry/ Marcom activities in Telecom etc industry. However, fresher with relatively sound knowledge of retail branding, promotional activities, consumer/ sales activations, Social Media and digital marketing will be considered

Salary : Rs. 3.3 lakhs per annum

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st January 2023 in WAMUL-Head Office, RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-37, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 9.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Name of post : Assistant-I (HR & Admin)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts or Commerce from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : 1 to 3 years in managing HR related works. Fresher with sound knowledge in HR may also apply.

Salary : Rs. 3.3 lakhs per annum

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st February 2023 in WAMUL-Head Office, RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-37, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 9.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Marketing -Sales & Distribution)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : 1 to 3 years in Product Sales, preferably from FMCG/ Food product / Dairy industry. However, fresher with relatively sound knowledge and understanding of product sales and distribution will be considered

Salary : Rs. 3.3 lakhs per annum

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th January 2023 in WAMUL-Head Office, RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Guwahati-37, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 9.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

How to apply : Candidates shall be mandatorily required to bring an application form as per the prescribed format provided in the website of WAMUL at http://www.purabi.coop/hiring-page.php, along with all the original testimonials relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary details etc. and a set of self-attested copies of the same and a passport size photograph on the day of Walk-in Interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

