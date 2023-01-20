Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification : MSc in Chemistry with specialization in Organic Chemistry fulfilling the UGC norms with NET / SLET / PhD

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th January 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with original certificates for verification

Candidates shall be required to pay an amount of Rs. 500/- only as Registration Fee

