Assam Career NABCONS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) Assam.
NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Consultants and Consultant as Core Contract Staff
Name of post : Senior Consultant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
i. First Class Graduate or equivalent grade points in Graduation Degree in Agriculture/ Allied sector to Agriculture/ Food Technology/ Engineering/ Economics/ Management/ Social Service/Natural Resource Management from a recognized institution and / or
ii. Post-graduation in Agriculture/ Allied sector to Agriculture/ Food Technology/ Engineering/ Economics/ Management/ Social Service/Natural Resource Management from a recognised
management institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points.
iii. Preference shall be given to candidates with Post-graduation
Experience : Minimum 09 years of experience with at least 5 years’ experience in a reputed consultancy organisation operating in the area of Agriculture and rural development
Name of post : Consultant-General
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
i. Graduation in any subject from a recognised institution with minimum 60% or equivalent grade points, and / or
ii. Post-graduation in Agriculture/Allied sector to Agriculture/Food technology/ Engineering / Economics/ Management from a reputed institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points
Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience with at least 4 years’ experience in a reputed consultancy organisation operating in the area of Agriculture and rural development
Name of post : Consultant-Civil Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
i. Graduation ( BE/B.Tech/Architec.) in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institution with minimum 60% or equivalent grade points and / or
ii. Post-Graduation in Civil Engineering/ Project Management will be preferable
Experience : Should have 05 years’ experience working with reputed Consultancy Organization in planning, designing and execution of Commercial projects especially Food Parks, Cold Storages
and Water Resource management etc
Name of post : Consultant-Skill
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
i. Graduation in Agriculture & Allied Sector, Environment, NRM, Economics, Science, Social sciences, rural development, Commerce from a recognized institution with 60% marks or equivalent CGPA and / or
ii. MBA, PGDM, CA, ICWA, Masters/ PG diploma in Agriculture & Allied Sector, Environment, NRM, Economics, Commerce, Rural development from a recognized institution with 55% or
equivalent CGPA.
Experience : Minimum 5 years work experience including 3 years of experience in a reputed Consulting Organization working in the field of Agriculture/ Rural Development/ Skill Development/ Livelihood Development.
Name of post : Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
i. First Class Graduate or equivalent grade points in Graduation Degree in Economics, Data Science, Data Analytics, Computer Science, Information Management, Business Administration/ business Analytics or any related field from a recognized institution and/or
ii. Post-graduation in Science, Economics, Data Science, Data Analytics, Computer Science, Information Management, Business Administration/ business Analytics or any related field from a
recognized management institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points.
iii. Preference shall be given to candidates with Post-graduation
iv. Candidates should hold a valid certificate in any of the statistical tools such as Stata/ SAS/ R/ MATLAB/ Python, etc. or in BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau, SQL, etc.
v. Preference will be given to candidates with certificate / Diploma in Data Analytics / Data Sciences.
Experience : Minimum 5 years of work experience with at least 3 years’ experience in Data Analytics in fields related to Consultancy sector
Name of post : Associate Consultant- Business Development
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
i. First Class Graduate or equivalent grade points in Graduation Degree in Food Technology/ Food Processing/ Food Engineering/ Food and Agri Business Management/ Food Supply Chain
Management/ Food Plant Operations and other allied sectors/ Postharvest Management from a recognized institution and / or
ii. Post-graduation in Food Technology/ Food Processing/ Food Engineering/ Food and Agri Business Management/ Food Supply Chain Management/ Food Plant Operations and other allied
sectors/ Post-harvest Management from a recognised management institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points.
iii. Preference shall be given to candidates with Post-graduation
Experience : The candidate should have minimum 3 years of work experience in Consultancy organization / Financial Institution / Developmental agency.
Name of post : Associate Consultant- Food Processing and Storage
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
i. First Class Graduate or equivalent grade points in Graduation Degree in Agriculture/ Allied sector to Agriculture/ Food Technology/ Economics/ Management/ Social Science/ Natural Resource Management from a recognized institution and/or
ii. Post-graduation in Agriculture/ Allied sector to Agriculture/ Food Technology/ Economics/ Management/ Social Science/ Natural Resource Management from a recognised management institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points
iii. Preference shall be given to candidates with Post-graduation
Experience : The candidate should have minimum 3 years of work experience in Consultancy organization/Financial Institution/developmental agency.
Age Limit :
- Senior Consultant : Preferably below 50 years
- Consultant : Preferably below 45 years
- Associate Consultant : Preferably below 35 years
Salary :
- Senior Consultant : Starting Rs.1,25,000/- per month
- Consultant : Starting Rs. 87,500/- per month
- Associate Consultant : Starting Rs. 55,000/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form Links as given below and available in the website https://www.nabcons.com/
- Senior Consultant -I : https://forms.office.com/r/8SDYk8CDc3
- Senior Consultant-II : https://forms.office.com/r/Dy7XtxNbxd
- Consultant : https://forms.office.com/r/bbW7spVkas
- Consultant-Civil Engineer : https://forms.office.com/r/2wPz24QdTp
- Consultant-Skill : https://forms.office.com/r/6AzKi5CJSj
- Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics : https://forms.office.com/r/kwGN1u4Pyb
- Associate Consultant- BDU : https://forms.office.com/r/78kxrsa2Mr
- Associate Consultant- Food Processing and Storage : https://forms.office.com/r/ADWrFeG8nh
Last date for submission of online applications is January 26, 2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
