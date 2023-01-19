Assam Career NABCONS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) Assam.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Consultants and Consultant as Core Contract Staff

Name of post : Senior Consultant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i. First Class Graduate or equivalent grade points in Graduation Degree in Agriculture/ Allied sector to Agriculture/ Food Technology/ Engineering/ Economics/ Management/ Social Service/Natural Resource Management from a recognized institution and / or

ii. Post-graduation in Agriculture/ Allied sector to Agriculture/ Food Technology/ Engineering/ Economics/ Management/ Social Service/Natural Resource Management from a recognised

management institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points.

iii. Preference shall be given to candidates with Post-graduation

Experience : Minimum 09 years of experience with at least 5 years’ experience in a reputed consultancy organisation operating in the area of Agriculture and rural development

Name of post : Consultant-General

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Graduation in any subject from a recognised institution with minimum 60% or equivalent grade points, and / or

ii. Post-graduation in Agriculture/Allied sector to Agriculture/Food technology/ Engineering / Economics/ Management from a reputed institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points

Experience : Minimum 5 years of experience with at least 4 years’ experience in a reputed consultancy organisation operating in the area of Agriculture and rural development

Name of post : Consultant-Civil Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Graduation ( BE/B.Tech/Architec.) in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institution with minimum 60% or equivalent grade points and / or

ii. Post-Graduation in Civil Engineering/ Project Management will be preferable

Experience : Should have 05 years’ experience working with reputed Consultancy Organization in planning, designing and execution of Commercial projects especially Food Parks, Cold Storages

and Water Resource management etc

Name of post : Consultant-Skill

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Graduation in Agriculture & Allied Sector, Environment, NRM, Economics, Science, Social sciences, rural development, Commerce from a recognized institution with 60% marks or equivalent CGPA and / or

ii. MBA, PGDM, CA, ICWA, Masters/ PG diploma in Agriculture & Allied Sector, Environment, NRM, Economics, Commerce, Rural development from a recognized institution with 55% or

equivalent CGPA.

Experience : Minimum 5 years work experience including 3 years of experience in a reputed Consulting Organization working in the field of Agriculture/ Rural Development/ Skill Development/ Livelihood Development.

Name of post : Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. First Class Graduate or equivalent grade points in Graduation Degree in Economics, Data Science, Data Analytics, Computer Science, Information Management, Business Administration/ business Analytics or any related field from a recognized institution and/or

ii. Post-graduation in Science, Economics, Data Science, Data Analytics, Computer Science, Information Management, Business Administration/ business Analytics or any related field from a

recognized management institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points.

iii. Preference shall be given to candidates with Post-graduation

iv. Candidates should hold a valid certificate in any of the statistical tools such as Stata/ SAS/ R/ MATLAB/ Python, etc. or in BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau, SQL, etc.

v. Preference will be given to candidates with certificate / Diploma in Data Analytics / Data Sciences.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of work experience with at least 3 years’ experience in Data Analytics in fields related to Consultancy sector

Name of post : Associate Consultant- Business Development

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. First Class Graduate or equivalent grade points in Graduation Degree in Food Technology/ Food Processing/ Food Engineering/ Food and Agri Business Management/ Food Supply Chain

Management/ Food Plant Operations and other allied sectors/ Postharvest Management from a recognized institution and / or

ii. Post-graduation in Food Technology/ Food Processing/ Food Engineering/ Food and Agri Business Management/ Food Supply Chain Management/ Food Plant Operations and other allied

sectors/ Post-harvest Management from a recognised management institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points.

iii. Preference shall be given to candidates with Post-graduation

Experience : The candidate should have minimum 3 years of work experience in Consultancy organization / Financial Institution / Developmental agency.

Name of post : Associate Consultant- Food Processing and Storage

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. First Class Graduate or equivalent grade points in Graduation Degree in Agriculture/ Allied sector to Agriculture/ Food Technology/ Economics/ Management/ Social Science/ Natural Resource Management from a recognized institution and/or

ii. Post-graduation in Agriculture/ Allied sector to Agriculture/ Food Technology/ Economics/ Management/ Social Science/ Natural Resource Management from a recognised management institution with minimum 55% or equivalent grade points

iii. Preference shall be given to candidates with Post-graduation

Experience : The candidate should have minimum 3 years of work experience in Consultancy organization/Financial Institution/developmental agency.

Age Limit :

Senior Consultant : Preferably below 50 years

Consultant : Preferably below 45 years

Associate Consultant : Preferably below 35 years

Salary :

Senior Consultant : Starting Rs.1,25,000/- per month

Consultant : Starting Rs. 87,500/- per month

Associate Consultant : Starting Rs. 55,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form Links as given below and available in the website https://www.nabcons.com/

Senior Consultant -I : https://forms.office.com/r/8SDYk8CDc3

Senior Consultant-II : https://forms.office.com/r/Dy7XtxNbxd

Consultant : https://forms.office.com/r/bbW7spVkas

Consultant-Civil Engineer : https://forms.office.com/r/2wPz24QdTp

Consultant-Skill : https://forms.office.com/r/6AzKi5CJSj

Consultant – Statistics and Data Analytics : https://forms.office.com/r/kwGN1u4Pyb

Associate Consultant- BDU : https://forms.office.com/r/78kxrsa2Mr

Associate Consultant- Food Processing and Storage : https://forms.office.com/r/ADWrFeG8nh

Last date for submission of online applications is January 26, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

