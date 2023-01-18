Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA in Mass Communication or equivalent degree and having special paper / profound knowledge of New Media & Photography with NET / SET / PhD and UGC norms

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th January 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications for verification.

Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

