LIC Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 300 vacancies

Applications are invited for 300 vacant administrative positions in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 300 vacant posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist).

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist)

No. of posts : 300 [UR : 112, EWS : 27, OBC : 84, ST : 27, SC : 50]

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/Institution

Emoluments : Basic pay of Rs. 53600/- per month in the scale of Rs. 53600- 2645(14) –90630– 2865(4) –102090 and other admissible allowances as per rules.

Age Limit : Minimum Age shall be 21 years (completed) as on 01.01.2023. Maximum age shall not be more than 30 years (candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1993 and not later than 01.01.2002 both days inclusive only are eligible ). Relaxations in upper age limit for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe(ST)/Other Backward Community(OBC)/ Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECO) /Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCO) /Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) /Confirmed LIC employees/ shall be as per rules.

Selection Procedure : Selection of Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three tiered process- Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview- and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.licindia.in up to January 31, 2023

Application Fees :

For SC/ST/ PwBD candidates Intimation Charges of Rs. 85/- +Transaction Charges + GST

For all other candidates Application Fee-cum-Intimation Charges of Rs. 700/- + Transaction Charges + GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

