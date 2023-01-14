Assam Career Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 39 vacant technical positions purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement for Field Headquarters, Duliajan, Assam.

Name of post : Contractual Drilling/ Workover Operator

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic / Fitter / Electrician / Turner/Machinist Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 05 (Five) years post qualification work experience in Drilling / Workover activities like

Drilling / Workover operation, able to operate brake during any workover operation, rig down & rig up operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

Or

(i) Bachelor’s degree in Science Stream from Government Recognized University.

(ii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling / Workover activities like

Drilling / Workover operation, able to operate brake during any workover operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

Or

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) 03 (Three) years Diploma in any Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic.

(iii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling / Workover activities like Drilling / Workover operation, able to operate brake during any workover operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th January 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM.

Name of post : Contractual Drilling/ Workover Mechanic

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) 03 (Three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering from Government

Recognized Polytechnic.

(iii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant work experience like maintenance and operation of engines, pumps, compressors, generating sets, laying and connecting high pressure lines etc. in Drilling/Workover wells in any E&P company

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st January 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM.

Name of post : Contractual Drilling/ Workover Assistant Operator

No. of posts : 21

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic/Fitter/Electrician/Turner/ Machinist Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling/Workover activities like rig floor operations such as making & lowering BHA, Double and Thribble board operation like tripping in/tripping out tubular etc

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st February 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM.

Name of post : Contractual Drilling/ Workover Assistant Mechanic

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

(i) Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant work experience like maintenance and

operation of engines, pumps, compressors, generating sets, laying and connecting high pressure lines etc. in Drilling/Workover wells in any E&P company

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd February 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM.

How to apply : Candidate(s) should fill the Personal Bio-Data (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date(s) for the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s):

(i) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

(ii). Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials as under: Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority. Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification, as applicable; relevant work experience certificate, as applicable; valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections issued by the Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Disability Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable and any other documents/certificates/testimonials from Competent Authority in support of candidature.

(iii) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organisation.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

