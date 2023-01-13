Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Laboratory Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Laboratory Attendant and Multi-Tasking Staff on contractual basis.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant (Contract)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 15,998/- per month

Qualification :

i) BSc in Physics

ii) Bachelor’s degree in Geology

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (Contract)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 15,998/- per month

Qualification : Graduate or equivalent degree from any recognized Universities. Having completed Diploma in Computer Application and 6 (six) months course in Tally

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant (Contract)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,967/- per month

Qualification : Class XII passed with Science

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (Contingency)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Qualification : Class X passed

Age Limit : Candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 28 years of age. Age relaxation shall be given to SC / ST / OBC candidates as per the Government of India rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with one copy of self-attested documents to the Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh-791112 on or before 27th January 2023 till 4:30 PM

Application Fees : The candidates must enclose Demand Draft amounting to Rs. 200/- only as application fees in favour of “The Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University payable at Bank of Baroda, AU Branch”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

