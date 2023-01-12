Swami Vivekananda, who was born on January 12, 1863 has left behind some beautiful teachings that continue to inspire the world even today.

The birthday of Swami Vivekananda or Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated annually as National Youth Day

In 1984, the Indian government declared Vivekananda’s birth anniversary as National Youth Day and since 1985, it has been celebrated to honor and propagate his teachings among the people.

Here are the top 10 quotes of Swami Vivekananda that are highly motivational which you can share with your friends and family and thereby pay an ode to the great teacher on his 160th birth anniversary-

1. “All power is within you; you can do anything and everything.”

A great motivational quote to boost our self-confidence is to remind ourselves of our uniqueness and proceed ahead with our struggles to achieve our goals.

2. “The greatest sin is to think that you are weak”

If we continue to dwell constantly by over thinking of our weaknesses, we literally become the worst ourselves of ourselves and stop focusing on our goals

3. “We are what our thoughts have made us, so take care about what you think; words are secondary; thoughts live, they travel far”

It is a fact that thoughts are the causes of our actions so only positive thoughts can allow us to act with greater focus and bring in good results

4. “Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead; if you lose, you can guide”

A truthful consequence of taking risks is that we can either win to become the leader and inspire others or lose and then act as a guide for others so that we can impart our teachings to them

5. “Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is achieved”

Hard work and perseverance are the only ingredients that are necessary for reaching our goals and there is never a shortcut to success

6. “Infinite patience, Infinite purity, and infinite perseverance are the secret of success in a good cause”

The three mantras for success has been rightly defined by Swami Vivekananda and these are infinite patience, infinite purity, and infinite perseverance

7. “Everything is easy when you are busy, but nothing is easy when you are lazy.”

When we get busy in our work we will find that our tasks can definitely become easier inspite of being lazy and not daring to take a try.

8. “Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world”

It is necessary to talk to ourselves by reflecting upon our thoughts so that we can take actions necessary for our development.

9. “The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves!”

Faith in oneself or self-love is a greatest religion as it allows us to take ourselves to greater heights of success and prosperity.

10. “Things do not grow better: they remain as they are. It is we who grow better by the changes we make in ourselves”

The world becomes a great place to live in only because people decided to take actions to bring changes for mankind.