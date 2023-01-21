Tripura Jobs Apply for Assistant Manager vacancy in NERAMAC

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) Tripura

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager in Marketing discipline on contract basis for its zonal office in Agartala.

Name of post : Assistant Manager- Marketing

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Upto Rs. 35,000/- p.m. (based on candidate)

Qualification & Experience :

1.MBA /Post Graduate Diploma in Management in Marketing. Preference shall be given to the candidates having a degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Agri-Marketing / Agri- Business/ Agri-Engineering

2. The candidates should have minimum 4 yrs of experience in the field of sales & marketing. Preference shall be given to candidates having knowledge in agriculture sales. Working experience

in Govt./Semi-govt./ PSU/ Autonomous body particularly in Agri-Horti sector will be added

advantage

Age Limit : Maximum 30 years

How to apply : Candidates are requested to mail their application form along with their testimonials to amhr@neramac.com or send it by post to NERAMAC Limited, No. 9, Rajabari Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati-781005 on or before 31/01/2023 (Tuesday)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

