Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Managers in Marketing and Finance disciplines.

Name of post : General Manager (Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 51,300-3%- 73,000/- Minimum gross pay Rs. 1,77,515/- approx

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture or MBA with specialization in Marketing with minimum 20 years post qualification executive experience

Age Limit : Maximum 55 years as on 01.01.2023

Name of post : General Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 51,300-3%- 73,000/- Minimum gross pay Rs. 1,77,515/- approx

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with CA or ICWA with minimum 20 years post qualification executive experience

Age Limit : Maximum 55 years as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 5:30 PM of 12th February 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

