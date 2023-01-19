Assam Career NERAMAC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC).

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver on contractual basis.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : He must possess Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) License. Minimum 2 years of driving experience. Preference shall be given to Ex- servicemen from Army (EME/ASC)/ Central Govt./ Assam Govt./ PSUs / Autonomous bodies

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month (Negotiable)

Age : Maximum 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can mail their application along with their documents to ao@neramac.com or post to the Managing Director, NERAMAC Ltd., No.9, Rajabari Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati – 781005 on or before 06/02/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

