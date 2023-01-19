Assam Career RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRCNE) Dibrugarh.

Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRCNE) Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Technician-III under the project “Surveillance of Food Borne Pathogens from North East India” purely on temporary contract basis.

Name of post : Project Technician-III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 12th pass in Science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

OR

12th pass in Science subjects with One year DMLT plus One year relevant experience in a recognized

organization

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th February 2023 in ICMR-RMRCNE, Dibrugarh. Reporting time for the interview is up to 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

