AIC Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 50 Management Trainee vacancies

Applications are invited for 50 vacant managerial positions in Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC).

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 50 vacant positions of Management Trainees in the Generalist discipline.

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 50

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Management/Statistics/HR/Others with 60% marks (55 % marks for SC/ST).

Emoluments : The selected candidates would be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 60,000/- p.m. for the one year of training.

Age (as on 01.01.2023 ) : Minimum Age: 21 years & Maximum Age: 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 1st January 1993 and not later than 31st December 2001 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure : The selection shall be on the basis of the shortlisting of the candidates based on online examination and interview for which the total marks will be 200

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aicofindia.com/ up to 5th February 2023.

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 200/- (Intimation charges only)

All other categories : Rs. 1000/- (application fee including intimation charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

