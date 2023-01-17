Assam Career Apply online for 27 vacancies in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Agronomist, Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Chief Agronomist, AICRP in Integrated Farming System

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200/- (Level-14 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay)

Qualification :

i) Passed Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture as relevant to the requirement of the post

ii) Secured minimum 55% marks or minimum Overall Grade Point (OGPA) of 3.00 in 4 point scale or 7.00 in 10 point scale at the Master’s degree level in discipline of Agronomy from an Indian University or a foreign University

iii) PhD in the concerned discipline

iv) A minimum of 10 years of service experience in teaching / research / extension

v) The candidates must have published at least 10 publications ( research papers, book, chapter of book, review paper, monograph)

vi) A minimum score (49 out of 70) as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) prescribed for Direct Recruitment of AAU to be called for interview.

Age : The upper age limit is 63 years as on last date of submission

Name of post : Professor & equivalent

No. of posts : 4

Pay : Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200/- (Level-14 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay)

Qualification :

i) Passed Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science / Community Science

ii) Secured minimum 55% marks or minimum Overall Grade Point (OGPA) of 3.00 in 4 point scale or 7.00 in 10 point scale at the Master’s degree level in relevant discipline from an Indian University or a foreign University

iii) PhD in the concerned discipline

iv) A minimum of 10 years of service experience in teaching / research / extension

v) The candidates must have published at least 10 publications ( research papers, book, chapter of book, review paper, monograph)

vi) A minimum score (49 out of 70) as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) prescribed for Direct Recruitment of AAU to be called for interview.

Age : The upper age limit is 63 years as on last date of submission

Name of post : Associate Professor & equivalent

No. of posts : 15

Pay : Rs. 1,31,400-2,17,100/- (Level-13 A in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay)

Qualification :

i) Passed Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture / Veterinary Science as relevant to the requirement of post

ii) Secured minimum 55% marks or minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (MCGPA) of 3.00 in 4 point scale or 7.00 in 10 point scale at the Master’s degree level in relevant discipline from an Indian University or a foreign University

iii) PhD in the field of concerned discipline

iv) A minimum of 8 years of service experience in teaching / research / extension

v) The candidates must have published at least 5 publications ( research papers, book, chapter of book, review paper, monograph)

vi) A minimum score (49 out of 70) as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS) prescribed for Direct Recruitment of AAU to be called for interview.

Age : The upper age limit is 47 years as on last date of submission

Name of post : Assistant Professor & equivalent

No. of posts : 7

Pay : Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/- (Level-10 in Pay Matrix, 7th Pay)

Qualification :

i) Passed Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture or relevant subjects as relevant to the requirement of post

ii) Secured minimum 55% marks or minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (MCGPA) of 3.00 in 4 point scale or 7.00 in 10 point scale at the Master’s degree level in relevant discipline from an Indian University or a foreign University

iii) Qualified NET or obtained PhD degree

Age : The upper age limit is 38 years as on last date of submission

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://online.aau.ac.in/teacher-recruitment/ on or before 4 PM of February 24, 2023.

Application Fees : Rs. 500/- in case of general candidates and Rs. 250/- in case of SC /ST/ PWD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

