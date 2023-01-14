Assam Career Office of District & Sessions Judge Tinsukia Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District & Sessions Judge Tinsukia.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Tinsukia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant Grade-IV positions.

Name of post : Process Server (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5200/-

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with knowledge of Assamese language

Name of post : Office Peon (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 52,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Class VIII pass and those who have passed HSSLC and above shall be ineligible

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on the date of publication of the advertisement. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with the self attested copies of all the testimonials to The District & Sessions Judge, Tinsukia, District Court Complex, Borguri, Tinsukia-786126, Assam. The last date of receipt of application is 01/02/2023 upto 5 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

