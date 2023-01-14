Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor in the Centre of Management Studies on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre of Management Studies

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification : First class MBA (minimum 2 years duration) recognized by AICTE or AIU with specialization in Marketing. Candidates having a Law background will be given preference. Post Graduate Teaching or Industry Experience will also be given due weightage

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Contractual Warden vacancies in Oil India Limited

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format to the Office of Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004 by 25th January 2023.

Application Fees : Applications must be accompanied with a Registration Fee of Rs. 500/- only in the form of Demand Draft in favour of “Registrar, Dibrugarh University” payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Magh Bihu 2023 : Types of pithas and larus made and consumed in a large scale in Assamese households during Bhogali Bihu