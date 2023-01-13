Bhogali Bihu, or as popularly known Magh Bihu, heralds the end of the harvesting season in Assam and the commencement of a time of feasting together with friends and family.

This festival is celebrated in the Assamese month of Magh ,which falls on the month of January, by preparing a variety of delicacies, praying and feasting together in spirits of happiness and joy.

As soon as the month of January begins, the Assamese people starts procuring materials like bamboo, leaves and thatch to prepare the makeshift huts known as Meji or Bhelaghar where a huge community feast is held on the day of Uruka or Bihu Eve.

The day of Uruka is marked by dancing and singing in merriment around bonfires with near and dear ones and gorging on a hearty fare for dinner in the Bhelaghar.

The next morning witnesses the people taking bath before dawn, gather around the Bhelaghar and then burn it following which prayers are done to the God of Fire Lord Agni for a prosperous and successful future.

To celebrate Magh Bihu, the Assamese people prepare varieties of pithas and larus as snacks in such huge quantities that its stocks lasts almost for a month.

Some types of pithas and larus made and consumed in a large scale in Assamese households during Bhogali Bihu are-

Narikol Pitha

A roasted rice pancake stuffed with a delicious coconut filling, Narikol Pitha is widely made and consumed in Assamese households on the occasion of Magh Bihu. To prepare this pitha, dry rice powder is artistically spread in a round shape of half a centimeter thickness on a hot tawa (pan) over which a sweet coconut filling is later added and rolled beautifully together in one or two turns. The delicious stuffing is made by roasting the granules of grated coconut with sugar so that it obtains a sticky texture.

Til Pitha

Besides Narikol Pitha, Til Pitha is another widely made snack in Assamese households during Magh Bihu. This pitha is also enjoyed on a large scale by the Assamese people. The technique of preparing Til Pitha is same as that of Narikol Pitha but the stuffing is different. A mixture of roasted and finely grinded sesame seeds and jaggery is used as a filling for making the Til Pitha.

Tel Pitha

One of the snacks that are regularly made and eaten during Magh Bihu as well as on other days is the Tel Pitha. It has become a highly popular snack during tea time in the Assamese households today as it does not require much ingredients, time and labour to make it. As the name suggests, Tel Pitha is made by preparing a batter of rice flour, all-purpose flour, melted jaggery, salt and baking soda and then deep frying it in oil . Tel Pitha, also known as Ghila Pitha, appears round in shape with a medium to thick consistency.

Narikol Laru

Ladoos, which are called as Larus, in Assamese is another type of snack that is widely relished on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu in addition to the Pitha. One of the most popular types of Larus enjoyed on Magh Bihu is the Narikol Laru. It is prepared with the help of coconut, milk and sugar.

Til Laru

Besides Narikol Laru, another type of Larus that is highly enjoyed during Magh Bihu is Til Laru. It is prepared with the help of melted jaggery and roasted, finely grinded sesame seeds. This snack is mostly consumed with a good cup of hot tea.

