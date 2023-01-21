Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of AI Engineer and DevOps Developer

Name of post : AI Engineer

Qualification :

B.Tech. in CS / EC / EEE / EE or any other relevant branch of study as per the project.

M. Tech./ME in CS/ EE/EC/EEE or the relevant branch of study as per project requirement.

– Ph.D. in related areas of research (Image Processing/Computer Vision, Machine Learning/AI)

Desired Skills :

Well versed and experienced in Python. Acquainted with cloud services(Google Cloud), PyTorch/TensorFlow, and CollabPro. Experience with image processing is a must. Experience in different AI models including computer vision is a must. Experience with OpenCV is a plus. Experience in C++ is a plus. Candidates with a PhD from the domain or with an experience of 3 years or more from the domain will be preferred. A team player with autonomy in the work. A candidate portraying leadership qualities will be preferred. Experience with managing events/projects and teams will be considered as a plus. Fluency in English is mandatory. French is a plus.

Job Roles : The candidate is expected to dedicate his/her time in working with different AI models which are used for detection, segmentation, and characterization of different classes of waste from the projects at Ficha. The projects which mostly concentrate on improving the sorting rates and detection of sorting errors from different physical environments. Thus, the candidate will be a member of the AI and ML team and work alongside them for achieving the objectives and targets playing a vital role by participating in building and implementing R&D plans for the company. The candidate will be working mostly with the cloud services which are extensively used and should be able to interact with the servers to push or extract data to and from. The candidate will be working within the tech team to fulfill the project demands

Salary: Net salary of Rs. 7.2 LPA. (Subjected to Negotiations)

Location: NIT Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong-793003 (Subjected to changes)

Name of post : DevOps Developer

Qualification :

B.Tech. in CS / EC / EEE / EE or any other relevant branch of study as per the project.

M. Tech./ME in CS/ EE/EC/EEE or the relevant branch of study as per project requirement

Desired Skills :

Technical:

Experience in Python and NodeJS is mandatory. Must be familiar with Jenkins, or GitHub Actions and workflows (experience in CI/CD). Must be acquainted with Google Cloud services (if not with Azure/AWS). Must have hands-on experience with Docker. Should be experienced in Load balancing and scaling systems. Experience with Kubernetes will be considered as a plus. Acquaintance in working with Notion and in SCRUM will be considered as a plus. Experience in Nginx will be considered as a plus.

Soft:

A team player with autonomy in the work. A candidate portraying leadership qualities will be preferred. Experience with managing events/projects and teams will be considered as a plus. The candidate must be an effective communicator. Fluency in English is mandatory. French is a plus

Job Roles :

Implementation of a CI/CD pipeline for different back-end technologies on Google Cloud. Migrate online databases to different engines with minimal to no downtime. Implement a pipeline to deploy and update AI on the Edge. Support the IT department to support more network traffic as the company scales out. Design back-end architectures and pipelines for future projects. Work within the IT department to cater the project needs in conjunction to the rest of the tech team.

Salary: Net salary of Rs. 7.2 LPA. (Subjected to Negotiations)

Location: NIT Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong-793003 (Subjected to changes)

How to apply : Candidate possessing the requisite qualification and experience should apply by

sending the CV with experience certificate (if any) in a single PDF file to bunil@nitm.ac.in and rituraj@ficha.fr on or before 17.02.2023, 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

