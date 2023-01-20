Assam Career Darrang Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Darrang Judiciary.

The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Darrang, Mangaldai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Peon.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12,000/- to 52,000/- + G.P 3,900/- P.M along with other admissible allowances as per ROP Rules, 2017

Qualification : Minimum educational qualification of Class VIII standard; and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post. However, candidates possessing special skills i.e. the professionals like Plumber, Electrician, Driver, Sweeper, computer operator having knowledge of MS Office etc., Technician having knowledge of repairing AC and Generator may be preferred, provided he/ she possess the education qualification as prescribed above.

Selection Procedure : Written Examination & Viva Voce

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in standard form together with self attested copies of all the testimonials to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Darrang, Mangaldai up to February 3, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

